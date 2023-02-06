Northern Trails Dental Care in Gwinn to celebrate Give Kids a Smile Day

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County dental office will be celebrating February’s National Children’s Dental Health Month.

On Tuesday, Northern Trails Dental Care in Gwinn will provide free dental care for kids 18 and under in honor of “Give Kids a Smile Day.” The office will do fillings, cleanings, extractions, sealants, and fluoride.

Northern Trails Dental Care Owner Dr. Gwendolyn Buck said it’s important for kids to receive dental care.

“Not only is it essential for their nutrition with eating, but it’s also part of their self-esteem. Staying out of pain and infection can really help a child develop properly. There are so many reasons to value dental health,” Buck said.

The office encourages parents to call ahead to make an appointment at 906-346-6349.

