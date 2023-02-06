More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of ready-to-eat food products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration recall includes a long list of ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other grab-and-go products sold the last week of January.

The affected products were sold under dozens of brand names.

They have a “Fresh Creative Cuisine” label on the bottom and a “Fresh Through” or “Sell Through” date ranging from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The items were sold in stores, trucking centers and vending machines in several states including Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Fresh Ideation Food Group says environmental samples tested positive for listeria, which can be deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick from listeria-contaminated food.

Symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhea and vomiting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Weather, road conditions blamed for fatal Mackinac County crash
Snowmobilers prep their sleds for the International 500 Snowmobile Race.
I-500 Snowmobile Race returns to Sault Ste. Marie, ends with photo finish
Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported
Future Constuction workers.
UPCC Announces ‘Construction Connect UP’ and names apprentice of the year

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
FILE - Abortion-rights advocates gather outside a the Kansas Statehouse to protest the U.S....
US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus
Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly.
Strongest earthquake in decades startles western New York
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’