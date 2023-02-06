Michigan gas prices decrease 8 cents since last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, gas prices have fallen a total of 8 since over the past week.

Drivers across Michigan are now paying an average of $3.39 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. The national average sits slightly higher than that at $3.48 per gallon.

According to Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand does not spike, drivers could continue to see pump prices drift lower through this week.”

Regarding gas price averages throughout the Upper Peninsula and the surrounding area, Marinette Wisconsin has the lowest average at $3.24 per gallon, while Mackinac County has the highest average at $3.64 per gallon.

