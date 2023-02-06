Michigan DNR debuts Free Snowmobiling Weekend

Riders must stay on the right side of the trail in order to avoid collisions.
Riders must stay on the right side of the trail in order to avoid collisions.
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowmobilers in Michigan will not need to worry about permits or registration this weekend.

The Michigan DNR is debuting its first Free Snowmobiling Weekend from February 11 to 12. Regular permit and registration enforcement will resume on February 13.

Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin said riders should enjoy the weekend but stay safe.

“Get out and have fun,” Pepin said. “But if you’re riding in a group with other folks and you’re just starting out because it’s Free Snowmobiling Weekend, ask somebody to hang back with you and don’t try to keep up with people who have ridden for a long time.”

This will be the only Free Snowmobiling Weekend until next year.

Click here to learn more about free snowmobiling weekend.

