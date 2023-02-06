Krauss Takes First in 155 for Women’s Wrestling at Grand View Open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s wrestling team traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, and competed in the Grand View Open, hosted by the Grand View Vikings. The ‘Cats had several strong finishes, capped off by Lydia Krauss finishing first in the Gold 155 division after she won by decision over Olivia Pizano of Southern Oregon, earning her team 21 points. Diana Dzasezeva placed 4th and scored 13 team points in the Gold 136 division, Noelle Gaffney earned her team 3 points in the Gold 155 division, and Bryn Sandhu’s placed 4th, scoring 13 team points.

Full Results:

Grand View Open - Gold 155 Lydia Krauss’s place is 1st and has scored 21.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Lydia Krauss (Northern Michigan University) received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 - Lydia Krauss (Northern Michigan University) won by fall over Elise Falcetti (Missouri Valley College) (Fall 0:33) Quarterfinal - Lydia Krauss (Northern Michigan University) won by tech fall over Caitlyn Davis (Central Methodist University ) (TF 10-0) Semifinal - Lydia Krauss (Northern Michigan University) won by tech fall over Bailey Dennis (Southern Oregon University ) (TF 10-0) 1st Place Match - Lydia Krauss (Northern Michigan University) won by decision over Olivia Pizano (Unattached - Southern Oregon ) (Dec 8-4)

Grand View Open - Gold 136 Diana Dzasezeva’s place is 4th and has scored 13.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Diana Dzasezeva (Northern Michigan University) received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal - Diana Dzasezeva (Northern Michigan University) won by tech fall over Mariah Wahl (University of Providence) (TF 10-0) Semifinal - Adaugo Nwachukwu (Iowa Wesleyan ) won by tech fall over Diana Dzasezeva (Northern Michigan University) (TF 10-0) Cons. Semi - Diana Dzasezeva (Northern Michigan University) won by fall over Natasha Markoutsis (Aurora University) (Fall 5:03) 3rd Place Match - Bella Amaro (Southern Oregon University) won by decision over Diana Dzasezeva (Northern Michigan University) (Dec 2-1)

Grand View Open - Gold 155 Noelle Gaffney’s place is unknown and has scored 3.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Noelle Gaffney (Northern Michigan University) received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 - Olivia Pizano (Unattached - Southern Oregon ) won by decision over Noelle Gaffney (Northern Michigan University) (Dec 4-2) Cons. Round 2 - Noelle Gaffney (Northern Michigan University) received a bye () (Bye) Cons. Round 3 - Noelle Gaffney (Northern Michigan University) won by tech fall over Alexandria Hernandez (Wayland Baptist University) (TF 12-2) Cons. Round 4 - Noelle Gaffney (Northern Michigan University) won by decision over Caitlyn Davis (Central Methodist University ) (Dec 10-6) Cons. Round 5 - Mahealani Ramirez (Grand View University) won by decision over Noelle Gaffney (Northern Michigan University) (Dec 11-4)

Grand View Open - Silver 109 Bryn Sandhu’s place is 4th and has scored 13.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Bryn Sandhu (Northern Michigan University) received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal - Bryn Sandhu (Northern Michigan University) won by tech fall over Angelique Martinez (Ottawa University) (TF 12-2) Semifinal - Dianna Pineda (Iowa Central Community College) won by fall over Bryn Sandhu (Northern Michigan University) (Fall 1:10) Cons. Semi - Bryn Sandhu (Northern Michigan University) won by fall over Kylie Torres (Simpson College) (Fall 2:18) 3rd Place Match - Hannah Davis (Grand View University) won by fall over Bryn Sandhu (Northern Michigan University) (Fall 2:49)

The team travels to Stevens Point, Wisconsin to take part in the NCWWC Northwest Regional Qualifier on Saturday, February 18.

