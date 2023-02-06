Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase

The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A 24-year-old Wisconsin man is in jail following a high-speed chase in Iron Mountain Monday morning.

The Iron Mountain Police Department said an IMPD officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for a white pickup truck on Carpenter Avenue near F Street around 11:25 a.m. Monday. The truck, however, fled East-bound on F Street as the officer approached the truck on foot.

The IMPD said its officer then pursued the white pickup on F Street to US-2.

As the pursuit came to the intersection of Ridgeview and US-2, the white pickup truck ran the red light and collided with a white Subaru SUV as it tried to enter US-2. The two female occupants in the SUV, from Wakefield, received non-life-threatening injuries from the hit and run.

After the collision, the IMPD said the suspect in the white pickup truck continued to flee, entering the old K-Mart Plaza parking lot and then exiting onto Hydraulic Falls Road, heading south.

The pursuit continued on Hydraulic Falls road to Breitung cutoff road, where it continued east again to 141 and then turned south into Wisconsin. Once in Niagara on 141, the pursuit turned onto County N, then County O to Prevencher Road, where the suspect crashed the white pickup into a snowbank.

According to the IMPD, after a short foot chase, the driver of the truck, a 24-year-old man from Pembine, Wisc., was arrested and lodged in the Marinette County jail. His name will not be released until he is arraigned.

The IMPD said the driver of the white pickup is expected to face criminal charges related to both driving and narcotics in both Michigan and Wisconsin.

