Huskie tennis ground Flyers 4-3

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Michigan Tech picked up four wins in singles to defeat Lewis University 4-3 in non-conference women’s tennis Saturday afternoon at Challenge Fitness. Dominika Bobik went three sets at No. 1 singles and came out victorious over junior Casey Smith 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Neva Manas moved up one position in the lineup to No. 3 and won 6-3, 6-3 over senior Jovana Vujanic. Adding a set win in doubles, Manas holds a combined 4-0 match record this spring.

Lauren Opalewski and Marina Fernandez also grabbed straight-set wins at No. 5 and No. 6 singles respectively. The Flyers took No. 1 and No. 3 doubles to grab the team doubles point.

“I thought we showed extreme resiliency today,” said head coach Kristin D’Agostini-Yep. “There were a lot of tight matches and it came down to the very end. I was happy with the way we played.”

Michigan Tech (1-1) plays next at Hillsdale College on February 19 at 4 p.m. Lewis fell to 0-2 on the season.

