Huskie tennis ground Flyers 4-3

Michigan Tech (1-1) plays next at Hillsdale College on February 19 at 4 p.m.
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Michigan Tech picked up four wins in singles to defeat Lewis University 4-3 in non-conference women’s tennis Saturday afternoon at Challenge Fitness. Dominika Bobik went three sets at No. 1 singles and came out victorious over junior Casey Smith 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Neva Manas moved up one position in the lineup to No. 3 and won 6-3, 6-3 over senior Jovana Vujanic. Adding a set win in doubles, Manas holds a combined 4-0 match record this spring.

Lauren Opalewski and Marina Fernandez also grabbed straight-set wins at No. 5 and No. 6 singles respectively. The Flyers took No. 1 and No. 3 doubles to grab the team doubles point.

“I thought we showed extreme resiliency today,” said head coach Kristin D’Agostini-Yep. “There were a lot of tight matches and it came down to the very end. I was happy with the way we played.”

Michigan Tech (1-1) plays next at Hillsdale College on February 19 at 4 p.m. Lewis fell to 0-2 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Weather, road conditions blamed for fatal Mackinac County crash
Snowmobilers prep their sleds for the International 500 Snowmobile Race.
I-500 Snowmobile Race returns to Sault Ste. Marie, ends with photo finish
Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported
Nursing home CEO indicted
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin

Latest News

Needham Wins Classic Mass Start; Huskies Earn Combined Team Win at GANC CCSA Invite
Krauss Takes First in 155 for Women’s Wrestling at Grand View Open
Women’s Swim & Dive Set PEIF Pool Record on Saturday
Huskie tennis falls against the Flyers 4-2
Huskies win 20th game with sweep at Bemidji State