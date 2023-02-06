Huskie tennis falls against the Flyers 4-2

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Huskies won a pair of singles matches, but succumbed to Lewis University 4-2 at Challenge Fitness Saturday in non-conference men’s tennis. The Flyers took the team doubles point, despite a 7-5 tiebreak win at No. 1 by the duo of Eli Pinnoo and Leon Sell.

In singles, Adam Fenjiro prevailed in three sets at No. 3 over Tatenda Mutetwa 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. Pinnoo also defeated Zack Mutuszak 7-5, 6-4. Leon Sell played another competitive match at No. 1 but lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to graduate student Boris Redkow.

The Flyers won the remaining two singles matches in straight sets with one match unfinished at No. 6 between Ambarish Rao and Pedja Trifunovic.

“Our team came out fighting today, all the way until the end,” said head coach Kristin D’Agostini-Yep. “It didn’t go our way, but I felt we competed well and we are making positive steps.”

The Huskies (0-2) travel to Findlay to continue non-conference play on Saturday, February 18 at noon.

