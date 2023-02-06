Forest Roberts Theatre to host Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company

You can check out the visual story at the FRT on February 11
Native American Dancers Michelle, James, and April join Tia and Pavlina on the TV6 Morning News.
Native American Dancers Michelle, James, and April join Tia and Pavlina on the TV6 Morning News.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company is gearing up for a performance at the Forest Roberts Theatre.

The performance will be chock-full of visual storytelling. It’s happening on February 11 at 1:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Group member April Lindala says this is an opportunity to check out Native American Dance that differs from what you might see at a Pow wow.

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta chat with 3 members of the group to learn more about the upcoming performance and the meaning of the outfits you’ll see on stage.

The Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company is performing at the Forest Roberts Theatre on February 11.

You can purchase tickets for the show at tickets.nmu.edu.

