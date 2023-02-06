Forest Roberts Theatre to host Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company is gearing up for a performance at the Forest Roberts Theatre.

The performance will be chock-full of visual storytelling. It’s happening on February 11 at 1:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Group member April Lindala says this is an opportunity to check out Native American Dance that differs from what you might see at a Pow wow.

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta chat with 3 members of the group to learn more about the upcoming performance and the meaning of the outfits you’ll see on stage.

You can purchase tickets for the show at tickets.nmu.edu.

