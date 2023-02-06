Fire crews respond to Escanaba apartments

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A small fire was reported Monday evening at an Escanaba apartment complex.

Around 5:45 p.m., Escanaba Public Safety, the Ford River Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies were called to the Sandhill Apartments at 711 Charlotte Court for a report of a building filled with smoke.

A TV6 reporter on the scene says everyone got out safely and the fire was minor.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

