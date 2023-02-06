‘Enough is enough’: Baraga County prosecutor nixes plea bargain offers for meth charges

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph P. O’Leary says he will no longer offer plea bargains for meth-related offenses, effective Tuesday.

Plea bargains are a tool used in criminal proceedings all over the U.S. for achieving justice for victims and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions in a cost-effective, timely manner.

As O’Leary explained in an August 2022 interview with TV6, Baraga County has been affected drastically by the rampant use of methamphetamine. In a press release sent late Monday afternoon, O’Leary said he has decided to change his approach toward meth-related offenses by no longer offering plea bargains of any kind in hopes of combating meth manufacturing and addiction in the community.

“I have concluded that something must change in our approach to this scourge,” Baraga County Prosecutor Joseph O’Leary wrote.

O’Leary was elected in 2000.

The full statement from the Baraga County Prosecutor's Office is below.

Baraga County Prosecutor's Office

