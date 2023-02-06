‘Enough is enough’: Baraga County prosecutor nixes plea bargain offers for meth charges

Baraga County Prosecutor Joseph O'Leary appears during a 2019 court hearing.
Baraga County Prosecutor Joseph O'Leary appears during a 2019 court hearing.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph P. O’Leary says he will no longer offer plea bargains for meth-related offenses, effective Tuesday.

Plea bargains are a tool used in criminal proceedings all over the U.S. for achieving justice for victims and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions in a cost-effective, timely manner.

As O’Leary explained in an August 2022 interview with TV6, Baraga County has been affected drastically by the rampant use of methamphetamine. In a press release sent late Monday afternoon, O’Leary said he has decided to change his approach toward meth-related offenses by no longer offering plea bargains of any kind in hopes of combating meth manufacturing and addiction in the community.

“I have concluded that something must change in our approach to this scourge,” Baraga County Prosecutor Joseph O’Leary wrote.

O’Leary was elected in 2000.

The full statement from the Baraga County Prosecutor’s Office is below. Watch Tuesday’s TV6 News for more reactions and updated information. This story will be updated.

Baraga County Prosecutor's Office
Baraga County Prosecutor's Office(WLUC)

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: 2 Ohio men dead in Mackinac County crash
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
Snowmobilers prep their sleds for the International 500 Snowmobile Race.
I-500 Snowmobile Race returns to Sault Ste. Marie, ends with photo finish
Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
Libia Vargas De Dinas, 72, was recovering at the hospital after a weekend locked in an inmate...
Janitor, 72, gets accidentally locked in holding cell for 3 nights

Latest News

Firefighters at Sandhill Apartments, Feb. 6, 2023
Fire crews respond to Escanaba apartments
Whitmer Tax Plan
Whitmer Tax Plan
MTU Winter Carnival Food Vendors
Food vendors offer preview on what's in store for MTU's Winter Carnival
The bill would remove of a mandate that requires students to pass a standardized test to prove...
State Senate debates bill to remove 3rd-grade reading standardized test requirement in retention
Iron Mountain Public Schools has one counselor and a student success coach available for...
Iron Mountain Public Schools celebrates counselors during national recognition week