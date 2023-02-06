‘Dentistry of the Heart’ will return to Iron Mountain for 17th year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A free dental work event in Dickinson County is back this month.

The John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain has hosted its “Dentistry of the Heart” program for 17 years. It provides free dental care for anyone 18 or older in need. Staff hope to serve around 200 people. The program provides provide cleanings, extractions, and fillings.

Usually, these procedures can cost hundreds of dollars. During the event though, it’s free.

“If you were to come in for a new exam, get x-rays, and a cleaning, that could be upwards of $400. This is a way we can make things your day,” said Dr. John Fornetti, the John Fornetti Dental Center owner.

The event will be on Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. CT. Staff recommends dressing warm. There will be a warming trailer outside, but the weather is expected to be cold.

