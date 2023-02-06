The Courtyards Bar, Huron Mountain Bakery teaming up to bring you a night of sweet treats
‘Cookies and Cocoa’ is happening February 7 at The Courtyards Bar
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your sweetie for a night of sweet treats at The Courtyards Bar.
It’s teaming up with Huron Mountain Bakery to bring you ‘Cookies and Cocoa’.
At the bar, you’ll have the chance to build your own hot cocoa with plenty of options, including dairy-free milk, to make your drink as decadent, boozy, or classic as you’d like. Plus, you can buy 3 blank cookies for $5, and decorate them with the tools of the pros.
The TV6 Morning News caught up with Chris Durley and Rachel Freeman to hear more about this event.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on February 7. It’s hosted by The Courtyards Bar.
