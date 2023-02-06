Businesses look ahead to Valentine’s Day

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and businesses in Marquette County are getting ready for the holiday.

Doozers in Ishpeming is one of the businesses preparing for the Hallmark holiday. Doozers co-owner Claire Morgan-Heredia said the bakery offers multiple specialty cookies for the holiday.

“We do a lot of different types of cookies,” Morgan-Heredia said. “We have a pre-order menu, where you can order various different types of sugar cookies, we have some conversation hearts, we can do a family-friendly version or more of an adult version, we also have your classic sugar cookie hearts.”

Morgan Heredia said pre-orders should be placed as soon as possible.

“We don’t have a limit set on the pre-order, but I would say as soon as you can,” Morgan-Heredia said. “Because if we do fill up, we will have to close the pre-orders and these cookies with them being so detailed, they do take quite a bit of time to create, so it’s not like we can be taking pre-orders right before.”

Donckers in Marquette is bringing back chocolate-covered strawberries for the holiday. Head chocolatier Shane Baker said these strawberries are a big hit.

“Not many places will do them around Marquette just because of the quality issue, they don’t usually tend to last long, and if you don’t get the number right you can end up with a huge surplus of extra ones.”

Baker said these strawberries will not be available for pre-order.

“The problem we have run into when you’re using fresh fruit in confectionary is there’s a short shelf life,” Baker said. “We’ll have those available Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday on Valentine’s Day, and will be ready by noon. That’s when we’ll start selling them.”

Baker also said Valentine’s Day is a perfect day to support local businesses.

Doozers can be found at the Gossard Building in Ishpeming. You can contact Doozers to pre-order cookies through their Facebook and Instagram.

You can learn more about Donckers here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.