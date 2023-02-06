The 906 Sports Bar and Grill has got you covered for Superbowl Sunday

Grab seating this Sunday on a first-come, first-serve basis, or secure your snack lineup by placing an order ahead of time for the big game
It's not a Superbowl Sunday without wings... Upper Michigan Today episode 220 part 4
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We’re less than a week out from the Superbowl. What’s on your snack lineup?

Mark Sova and Jeremiah Wrest of The 906 Sports Bar and Grill join Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta on Upper Michigan Today to update you on what the restaurant is serving up this Sunday.

But first, stories of the day.

It’s officially Winter Carnival week at Michigan Tech University, The Ski Cats group is teaching kids the basics of cross-country skiing, and Huron Mountain Bakery and The Courtyards Bar are teaming up to bring you and your sweetie a night of sweet treats ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as UMT co-host to share stories of the day.

Now back to Superbowl snacks.

Tia says you don’t want to be caught hosting a Superbowl watch party without good snacks for your guests. That includes drinks, too.

While beer is many football watchers’ drink of choice, The 906 is serving up cocktails.

Experience all the flavors of game day in one drink, the sports bar is featured a barbecue whiskey bloody mary for the biggest night in football.

The 906 will feature a barbecue whiskey bloody mary for Superbowl Sunday.

The 906 will offer seating on a first-come, first-serve basis this Sunday. They will not accept reservations.

If you do score a table, assistant kitchen manager Jeremiah Wrest recommends trying the Wildcat burger of the week.

The 906 Sports Bar and Grill will offer first come, first serve seating for Superbowl Sunday.

Worried about not getting your hands on good game-day food?

The 906 Sports Bar and Grill offers takeout and catering. General Manager Mark Sova recommends ordering 24 hours in advance as Superbowl Sunday will be very busy for the restaurant.

You can order takeout or catering from The 906 for Superbowl Sunday, just call 24 hours in advance.

You can order from The 906 Sports Bar and Grill online at 906barandgrill.com or by calling (906) 273-0706.

