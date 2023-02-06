2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store

Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.(Pexels)
By Gabe Swartz and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (KCTV/Gray News) – Two abducted children who were missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a grocery store in Florida Wednesday.

Officers with the High Springs Police Department said found a missing 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl with their non-custodial mother shopping in a Winn-Dixie grocery store with disguised identities on Feb. 1.

Kristi Gilley was arrested on an out-of-state kidnapping warrant, according to police.

Kristi Nicole Gilley was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay...
Kristi Nicole Gilley was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri.(High Springs Police Department)

Authorities said the children had been missing since March 15, 2022. They were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their family.

They were found when police conducted a routine vehicle tag check and discovered the vehicle’s owner was a fugitive.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Weather, road conditions blamed for fatal Mackinac County crash
Snowmobilers prep their sleds for the International 500 Snowmobile Race.
I-500 Snowmobile Race returns to Sault Ste. Marie, ends with photo finish
Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported
Future Constuction workers.
UPCC Announces ‘Construction Connect UP’ and names apprentice of the year

Latest News

An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
A fiery train derailment in Ohio on Friday night spurred evacuation calls.
Sheriff: Toxic gas release likely from Ohio train derailment
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300