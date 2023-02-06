1 dead in fatal snowmobile crash in Gogebic County

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI (WLUC) - One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Gogebic County Friday evening.

On February 3, officers responded around 7:47 p.m. to a snowmobile crash on Snowmobile Trail 2 in Marenisco Township.

Investigators say a group of snowmobilers was traveling westbound on Trail 2 when the crash occurred. A 26-year-old female driver from Minnesota was ejected from the snowmobile after failing to navigate a curve in the trail. Life-saving measures were attempted by the victim’s father and friend before paramedics arrived but the woman died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Assisting the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office includes the Michigan State Police (MSP), MSP Chaplin Corps, Beacon Ambulance, Watersmeet First Responders, Watersmeet Township Police, Marenisco Fire/EMS, USFS law enforcement and a Michigan DNR Conservation Officer.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Update: 2 Ohio men dead in Mackinac County crash
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
Snowmobilers prep their sleds for the International 500 Snowmobile Race.
I-500 Snowmobile Race returns to Sault Ste. Marie, ends with photo finish
Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
Libia Vargas De Dinas, 72, was recovering at the hospital after a weekend locked in an inmate...
Janitor, 72, gets accidentally locked in holding cell for 3 nights

Latest News

Kids Smile Day
Northern Trails Dental Care in Gwinn to celebrate Give Kids a Smile Day
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Update: 2 Ohio men dead in Mackinac County crash
Aspirus UP hospitals continue sustainability efforts with new hydroponic gardens
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’