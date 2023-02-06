1 dead in fatal snowmobile crash in Gogebic County

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI (WLUC) - One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Gogebic County Friday evening.

On February 3, officers responded around 7:47 p.m. to a snowmobile crash on Snowmobile Trail 2 in Marenisco Township.

Investigators say a group of snowmobilers was traveling westbound on Trail 2 when the crash occurred. A 26-year-old female driver from Minnesota was ejected from the snowmobile after failing to navigate a curve in the trail. Life-saving measures were attempted by the victim’s father and friend before paramedics arrived but the woman died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Assisting the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office includes the Michigan State Police (MSP), MSP Chaplin Corps, Beacon Ambulance, Watersmeet First Responders, Watersmeet Township Police, Marenisco Fire/EMS, USFS law enforcement and a Michigan DNR Conservation Officer.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.