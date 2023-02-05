Weather and road conditions blamed for fatal crash

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST
MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people from Ohio were killed in a car crash on US-2, according to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office.

The two killed were passengers in the vehicle. The driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle on US-2, about 13 miles west of St. Ignace in Moran Township. Four more people were injured and treated at local hospitals. Names have not been released.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says high winds, blowing snow and slippery roads caused the accident.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Straits Area Ambulance, St. Ignace Fire and Rescue, Brevort Fire, Hendricks Fire, Hudson Fire, Garfield EMS, Emmet County EMS, Mackinaw City Fire and Rescue, Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan State Police Accident Reconstruction out of Gaylord with Accident Investigators from Sault Ste. Marie and Gaylord, dispatch centers from Chippewa Central Dispatch and Cheboygan-Charlevoix-Emmet Central Dispatch.

No other information is available at this time.

