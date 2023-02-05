UPCC Announces ‘Construction Connect UP’ and names apprentice of the year

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) hosted its first-ever construction banquet at the Island Resort Casino in Harris.

Executive Director Michael Smith said this banquet was made to recognize apprentices.

“We are celebrating our apprentice of the year for 2022,” said Smith. “Then we are announcing our Construction Connect UP program which is a senior year program where we place one of our students with one of our signatory contractors and trades.”

Once in the program, students will spend a couple of hours a day getting hands-on experience. One of the UPCC’S partners, U.P. Michigan Works! expressed they are making sure these students have what they need.

“These young people have some tremendous skills whether it’s as electrician or welder or a construction student but sometimes you don’t have g eat skills in terms of resume writing or interview skills,” said Michigan Works! SAE Grant Manager. “So that’s one of the first things that Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! did - provide workshops for resume and interview skills.”

One Kingsford senior apprentice Lexie Vross stated that she wants young women to know this field is for anyone.

“When I met the Niagara apartments for MJ it was all men,” said Vross. “Then I realized I can use a screwdriver and wire the same thing they can and it’s easy.”

Another apprentice Kaiden Brown said that this program is something that a lot of young people should look into.

“You’re learning not just workplace skills but how to be around other people and you learn the basics because I want to be an electrician,” said Brown. “So, it’s honestly just a good program.”

If you are a parent and your child is interested there a few qualifications such as a 12th grade graduating senior and enrolled in a CTE program.

Click here to apply through U.P. Michigan Works!.

