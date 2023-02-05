Scattered snow tomorrow evening with mild air mid this week

Snow chances in the forecast for Thursday and parts of Friday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The week ahead is looking to be a much different story compared to the previously cold week. Temperatures will remain above average and get warmer with Wednesday looking to be close to the 40s in some areas. Snow chances this week are mostly expected for Monday evening that dissipates by Tuesday morning. The next big system is slated for Thursday but details of this system have been changing so snow placement could change before Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies for the evening; cooler air in the overnight

>Lows: Mid 10s to High singles; coldest in the west

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow from the southwest that come in the late evening

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds throughout the day; snow showers in the morning in the east

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Best day of the week with little cloud cover and mild air

>Highs: Mid to High 30s; isolated areas could see Low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; system from the south could bring in rounds of snow

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of scattered snow

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

