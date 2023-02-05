Michigan Tech students celebrate first day of Winter Carnival week with broom ball tournament

A broom ball player goes for the goal during Michigan Tech's Winter Carnival broom ball tournament.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students participated in a broom ball tournament on Michigan Tech’s campus Sunday to kick off Winter Carnival festivities.

The best players from the event going on to play in an all-star game Wednesday. The next week will have events ranging from live performance to the all-night snow sculpture contest.

“It feels fantastic, I am glad it has become such a big part of Winter Carnival’s tradition and I am glad that we can be a part especially with the all-star game coming up,” Michigan Tech Broom Ball Chairman Wyatt Holzer said. “That is when Winter Carnival really kicks off is that big all-star game and the all-nighter.”

Holzer says the excitement is building around campus.

“I have heard a lot of people get excited for Winter Carnival,” Holzer said. “I know that snow this year hasn’t been the most cooperative, so it is nice to finally get snowfall and as we get more and more, and statues are going up the excitement keeps going on with it.”

Blue Key Honor Society President Joe Dlugos says Winter Carnival is for everyone.

“We have so many different things that we want each student and each community member to be involved and watch something,” Dlugos said. “It is what we like to see, we want everyone to be involved not just certain student organizations or Greek life.”

Dlugos says for the 101st Winter Carnival the group wants to expand the event to the city of Houghton.

“We have been working with the city of Houghton on getting some of the statue downtown,” Dlugos said. “Overall brightening campus up getting students a lot more involved than they have in past years and getting everything new and revamped with a new century of carnivals.”

To view the whole Winter Carnival event schedule, visit the event website for more details.

