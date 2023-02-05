Gladstone’s Cardboard Classic benefits Delta County nonprofit

Carboard Tank.
Carboard Tank.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Cardboard Classic sled competition returned to Gladstone on Saturday morning at the city’s ski hill.

People from all over Delta County came with their pre-made sleds made entirely out of cardboard and duct tape. The sled competition was a partnership between Upper Hand brewery the city of Gladstone and Youth Empowering Services (YES).

YES program director Patrick Bratway said there were a few different ways to get a trophy.

“There’s the most creative sled, there’s the sled that gets down the hill the quickest,” said Bratway.” The sled that keeps in tack the most. We also have prizes. There are categories eight to 12, 12 and up, and then business class.”

All money raised will benefit the YES Organization.

