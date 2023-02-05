Construction underway for ice chapel at Saint Albert the Great University Parish in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction is underway for a chapel that will help you get into the Winter Carnival mood in Houghton County.

Saint Albert the Great University Parish in Houghton is building a chapel completely out of ice.

Crews have been working since the first week in January to carve the chapel which will hold 150 to 200 mass attendees. There will be three different ice mass events, one this Friday at 5:30 p.m., a candlelight mass Friday at 10 p.m. and a final morning mass 10 a.m. Saturday.

“We build it for everybody it is part of the Winter Carnival at Michigan Tech,” Ice Chapel Construction Crew Volunteer Erin Brooks said. “It is for the students, for the parishioners here and anybody who is visiting. Anyone of any denomination can come and experience a nice mass.”

If you are unable to attend and would like to watch a livestream of the mass fill out the form on its website or view its Facebook page.

