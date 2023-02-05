Barrel + Beam hosts 2nd Paper Airplane Contest

The event returns after positive feedback last year.
The event returns after positive feedback last year.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Families raced paper airplanes through Barrel + Beam Brewery in Marquette Township Sunday.

Both kids and adults folded their planes for various distance contests. This is the second year the brewery has held this event.

Bartender Aidan Anderson said the event is about creating an environment where any and all ages can have fun.

“We are a brewery, but we want to encourage a family atmosphere,” Anderson said. “The owner is here with his kids, so we want to just make where it doesn’t matter if you’re drinking a juice box or a beer you can come in and just have some fun for a few hours.”

Click here to learn more about when events, like this, are happening at the brewery, or visit their Instagram.

