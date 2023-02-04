Upper Peninsula Luge Club opens track during Heikki Lunta Winter Festival

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula luge track was open to the public on Saturday.

The Upper Peninsula Luge Club is based in Ishpeming opens their track to everyone over the weekends. This week they were working in conjunction with Ishpeming’s Heikki Lunta Winter Festival.

The track manager, Robb Cookman, said these weekends are fun for all ages.

“You see the kids out here just having a good time,” said Cookman. “And then you add on top of that these parents that are like ‘yeah I want to try it.’ And you hear them squealing going down the track cause, you know, the thrill.”

The track is the only natural luge track in North America.

