Up North Lodge hosts Winter Blues Bash

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge is throwing a Winter Blues Bash on Saturday.

Mucked Up and MGD Construction will be helping organize the bash.

The event is to fundraise for Girls Only Ride, a nonprofit that helps provide feminine hygiene products for the Marquette area.

Up North Lodge General Manager Jesie Melchiori said it’s exciting to have things to do during the winter.

“Sometimes we kind of get stuck in the blues of the snow, or the cold weather,” said Melchiori. “I think it will just be exciting to have everyone together and do something fun.”

Activities include cornhole, a bonfire, and human bowling.

Click here for more information about Girls Only Ride, and here for more information about The Up North Lodge.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.