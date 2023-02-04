Up North Lodge to host first annual Gwinn High School Prom Dress Sale

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) -Students and parents from Gwinn High School will be selling dresses at the Up North Lodge on Sunday morning.

The sale will begin at 9 a.m. with an “early bird” sale which has a $20 entrance fee. After 10 a.m. the fee drops to $5.

Proceeds from the fee will go towards paying for Gwinn High School’s prom.

The Up North Lodge’s general manager, Jesie Melchiori, says this event is about more than just raising money.

“Not only can it help with prom, it also helps these kids learn how to market things and learn how to be entrepreneurs and sellers of things,” says Melchiori. “So, I think at the end of the day it’s like a life experience on top of a fundraiser.”

