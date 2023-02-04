Social Justice for Us cooks “soul food” for Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nonprofit Social Justice for Us (SJFU) is bringing some cultural food to Marquette.

The nonprofit is partnering with Barrel + Beam to host a Soul Food Sunday this weekend.

SJFU gave TV6 a sneak peek at the food attendees can expect.

Freddy Simms, executive director for SJFU, will also discuss the cultural significance of the food.

He said events like these are important for teaching Black history.

“It’s a part of our history,” Sims said. “I think that as long as we continue to educate ourselves on what was, we can grow into what we need to become.”

NMU’s hospitality program will help provide 15 different menu items.

The event is from 3-7 p.m. at Barrel + Beam.

Click here for more information about SJFA and here to buy tickets for Soul Food Sunday.

