Social Justice for Us cooks “soul food” for Marquette

Freddy Sims makes baked Mac 'n Cheese
Freddy Sims makes baked Mac 'n Cheese(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nonprofit Social Justice for Us (SJFU) is bringing some cultural food to Marquette.

The nonprofit is partnering with Barrel + Beam to host a Soul Food Sunday this weekend.

SJFU gave TV6 a sneak peek at the food attendees can expect.

Freddy Simms, executive director for SJFU, will also discuss the cultural significance of the food.

He said events like these are important for teaching Black history.

“It’s a part of our history,” Sims said. “I think that as long as we continue to educate ourselves on what was, we can grow into what we need to become.”

NMU’s hospitality program will help provide 15 different menu items.

The event is from 3-7 p.m. at Barrel + Beam.

Click here for more information about SJFA and here to buy tickets for Soul Food Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette
UPDATE: M-28 back open between Chocolay Township, Munising
Weaver visitation
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
Ethan Belcher, 5, died January 22.
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
Lawsuit filed on behalf of 16-year-old employee who alleges sexual assault while working at Iron Mountain McDonald’s
The Weaver family.
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers

Latest News

The Heikki Lunta winter festival
Heikki Lunta is on in the City of Negaunee
Cornhole Boards at The Up North Lodge
Up North Lodge hosts Winter Blues Bash
The Copper Country Great Start Collaborative held an Early Education Legislative Coffee event...
CCGSC holds Early Education Legislative Coffee event with Markkanen and McBroom
New state-of-the-art medical technology is in Dickinson County. Marshfield Medical Center...
Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation donates 3 new EKG machines to Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson