Noquemanon Trail Network hosts third annual Eh Winter Experience

Racers gathered at the starting line.
Racers gathered at the starting line.(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Racers from all over the Midwest competed in a winter sports race in Marquette on Saturday.

The race included snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and snow-biking. It was all part of the Noquemanon Trail Network’s third annual Eh Winter Experience.

The races Saturday are some of the first of the year.

Race director, Nic Dobbs, said it’s great to have the trails available year-round.

“Just people being out here and enjoying it,” said Dobbs. “It’s a beautiful plot of land, and for us to have all these trails, summer and winter time, is a really big deal and it’s pretty special.”

More races can be expected later this year.

Click here for more information about the Noquemanon Trail Network.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
Ethan Belcher, 5, died January 22.
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
Weaver visitation
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks
Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette
UPDATE: M-28 back open between Chocolay Township, Munising

Latest News

People waiting to slide
Upper Peninsula Luge Club opens track during Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
South Shore Fishing Association sponsored the 4th annual Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby
Heikki Lunta continues with Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby
Snowmobilers prep their sleds for the International 500 Snowmobile Race.
International 500 Snowmobile Race returns to Sault Ste. Marie
There was a host of mental health resources available at the meet
NMU raises mental health awareness at track meet