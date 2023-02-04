Noquemanon Trail Network hosts third annual Eh Winter Experience

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Racers from all over the Midwest competed in a winter sports race in Marquette on Saturday.

The race included snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and snow-biking. It was all part of the Noquemanon Trail Network’s third annual Eh Winter Experience.

The races Saturday are some of the first of the year.

Race director, Nic Dobbs, said it’s great to have the trails available year-round.

“Just people being out here and enjoying it,” said Dobbs. “It’s a beautiful plot of land, and for us to have all these trails, summer and winter time, is a really big deal and it’s pretty special.”

More races can be expected later this year.

