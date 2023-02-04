NMU raises mental health awareness at track meet

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU women’s track and field team took on the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals and the Wayne State Warriors in the WCW Tri-Meet Saturday.

Mental health awareness was the theme of the event. All three teams wore ribbons for suicide awareness and there was a host of mental health resources available at the meet.

NMU student-athlete Akirah Venerable welcomed everyone to the meet before the Superior Dome held a moment of silence for Jayden Hill. She was a member of the NMU track team before her death last year.

Venerable says she hopes students can take something positive from the event.

“Last year on April the 3rd, 2021, we lost one of our teammates and we held that really close to our hearts,” said Venerable. “This meet, I just decided to try and bring awareness to mental health and also suicide prevention to bring awareness to those who are struggling – especially student-athletes, and also students in general.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, click here for help.

