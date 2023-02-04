NMU raises mental health awareness at track meet

There was a host of mental health resources available at the meet
There was a host of mental health resources available at the meet(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU women’s track and field team took on the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals and the Wayne State Warriors in the WCW Tri-Meet Saturday.

Mental health awareness was the theme of the event. All three teams wore ribbons for suicide awareness and there was a host of mental health resources available at the meet.

NMU student-athlete Akirah Venerable welcomed everyone to the meet before the Superior Dome held a moment of silence for Jayden Hill. She was a member of the NMU track team before her death last year.

Venerable says she hopes students can take something positive from the event.

“Last year on April the 3rd, 2021, we lost one of our teammates and we held that really close to our hearts,” said Venerable. “This meet, I just decided to try and bring awareness to mental health and also suicide prevention to bring awareness to those who are struggling – especially student-athletes, and also students in general.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, click here for help.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
Ethan Belcher, 5, died January 22.
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
Weaver visitation
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks
Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette
UPDATE: M-28 back open between Chocolay Township, Munising

Latest News

South Shore Fishing Association sponsored the 4th annual Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby
Heikki Lunta continues with Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby
Snowmobilers prep their sleds for the International 500 Snowmobile Race.
International 500 Snowmobile Race returns to Sault Ste. Marie
Vets fishing from their heated ice shanty
Courage Inc. takes vets ice fishing
Teledoc.
Health care technology improves with new Telenicu device in Delta County