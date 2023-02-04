Light snow Sunday with warmer week

The week ahead is looking to be much warmer with some snow chances sprinkled in some days. On Sunday light snow showers will start in the west and move southeast that diminishes by the afternoon. The start of your work week is looking to be warmer with temperatures in the 30s and by Wednesday some areas could see 40s with snow showers on the way for Thursday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day; seasonal lows

>Lows: Mid to Low 10s

Sunday: Scattered snow showers in the morning that diminishes by the afternoon; partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered snow and mixed precip in the overnight

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; snow showers in the east in the morning

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Beautiful day with above average temperatures and sunny skies

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with chances of snow coming from the south in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.