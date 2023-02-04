Heikki Lunta is on in the City of Negaunee

The Heikki Lunta winter festival
(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heikki Lunta is on in the City of Negaunee.

Festivities kicked off on Friday with a bonfire.

Skiers and snowboarders also participated in the Irontown Rail Jam. Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, and third place in the competitive men’s ski and snowboard jams, and awards for first and second in the women’s ski and snowboard jams.

There was also public luging at the U.P. Luge Club, snowshoe lantern tours of old town, and an open house at the Negaunee VFW.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron says the festival will bring business to the city.

“It’s all about trying to get business downtown, create commerce, stabilize jobs, and showcase what Negaunee is and what Negaunee has to offer,” said Heffron. “So far, I think people are getting a good taste of it with some of the events we have going on. They’re going to see more to come here in the next few years.”

Heikki Lunta will continue Saturday with a fishing tournament, an art show, and the Freese Yer Fanny Up Fatbike Series Race.

