Heikki Lunta continues with Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby

South Shore Fishing Association sponsored the 4th annual Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby
South Shore Fishing Association sponsored the 4th annual Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Heikki Lunta Winter Festival continued Saturday with a fishing tournament.

South Shore Fishing Association sponsored the 4th annual Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Cash prizes were awarded to the anglers with the longest perch, longest walleye, and largest pike. There were also door prizes and a raffle for new members.

Organizers say the event brought friends and families together.

“Our main goal is to get the kids and the families out fishing, and then have a little comradery with the friends and family out there as well, for the main tournament,” said Jesse Bianchi, South Shore Fishing Association vice president.

Some of Saturday’s other Heikki Lunta festivities included a community cookoff, a snowshoe lantern tour of old town, and fireworks.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
Ethan Belcher, 5, died January 22.
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
Weaver visitation
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks
Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette
UPDATE: M-28 back open between Chocolay Township, Munising

Latest News

Snowmobilers prep their sleds for the International 500 Snowmobile Race.
International 500 Snowmobile Race returns to Sault Ste. Marie
There was a host of mental health resources available at the meet
NMU raises mental health awareness at track meet
Vets fishing from their heated ice shanty
Courage Inc. takes vets ice fishing
Teledoc.
Health care technology improves with new Telenicu device in Delta County