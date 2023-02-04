Heikki Lunta continues with Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Heikki Lunta Winter Festival continued Saturday with a fishing tournament.

South Shore Fishing Association sponsored the 4th annual Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Cash prizes were awarded to the anglers with the longest perch, longest walleye, and largest pike. There were also door prizes and a raffle for new members.

Organizers say the event brought friends and families together.

“Our main goal is to get the kids and the families out fishing, and then have a little comradery with the friends and family out there as well, for the main tournament,” said Jesse Bianchi, South Shore Fishing Association vice president.

Some of Saturday’s other Heikki Lunta festivities included a community cookoff, a snowshoe lantern tour of old town, and fireworks.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.