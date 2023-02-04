Courage Inc. takes vets ice fishing

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit participated in a fishing tournament this weekend.

Courage Incorporated is an Ishpeming-based organization that helps individuals and veterans with physical disabilities enjoy the outdoors. Saturday, the group hit the ice during the Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Participants were treated to food, drinks, heated ice shanties, and even fishing licenses.

Organizers say everybody should be able to enjoy the event.

“Not everybody has the opportunity to participate out in the woods and on the water, and a community event like this,” said Erik Conradson, executive director of Courage Incorporated. “I think it’s just important for everybody to have the opportunity to be able to come out and enjoy Heikki Lunta fest, the fishing derby, maybe it’s a walk in the woods, a ride in a boat. Things that some folks might take for granted, other people really desire to do – we’re here to help them do that.”

If you’re interested in joining Courage Incorporated on their next adventure, click here.

