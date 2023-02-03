The UPside - Jan. 3, 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group in Delta County is helping with shelter cats in this week’s UPside report.

Scoops is a group of volunteers who visit the Delta Animal Shelter once per week to help care for the cats living there. Every Wednesday, from around 8-11 a.m., you can find the Scoops volunteers cleaning litter boxes and cat cages, giving the cats food and water, and most importantly giving them lots of love.

The shelter staff says that when the Scoops are there, the volunteer put a smile on all of their faces and that laughter and fun fills the shelter. The Scoops have been volunteering for 8-10 years and have no plans of stopping.

For volunteering to help take care of shelter animals, and giving them some much-needed love, the Scoops at Delta Animal Shelter are this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people and pets of Upper Michigan.

