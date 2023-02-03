Snow lightens up to a mild winter weekend

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Lingering northwest wind belt lake effect snow dwindles over the Eastern U.P., leading to a brief reprieve from the winter flakes Friday early evening. Then, another Northern Canada-based system brushes the U.P. late Friday night through Saturday morning to bring light to moderate snow chances, then diminishing briefly before the lake effect snow machine activates over the northwest wind belts again Sunday afternoon.

Next week, a shifting southwesterly jet stream brings milder air to the region, with potential thaw for some areas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy then increasing clouds late with scattered snow showers, occasionally moderate in the Eastern U.P.; blustery with south winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: -0s/0s (colder inland)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, diminishing late; seasonal temperatures and windy

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; seasonal temperatures and blustery

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers spreading in the evening; above seasonal temperatures and breezy

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated a.m. mix; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cooler

>Highs: 30

