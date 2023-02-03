Seasonal air is on the way after the bitter cold & snow

Lake effect snow showers persist in the eastern counties for the first half of the day. High pressure is keeping the arctic air around for today. So bitter cold conditions around this morning with wind chill readings in the -20s early this morning. A jetstream pattern shift will bring more seasonal air this weekend and unseasonably warm air next week.

Today: Lingering snow in the east and bitterly cold

>Highs: Single numbers

Saturday: Scattered snow showers early on

>Highs: Mid 20s east, upper 20s west

Sunday: Scattered snow showers in the morning

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Morning wet snow with rain/snow mixed showers in the east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: A chance for rain/snow mixed showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

