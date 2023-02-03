NAMI to host Family-to-Family classes for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is hosting Family-to-Family classes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class is for friends and family of those living with mental illness. The 8-week series of classes are free and confidential. The course covers a broad range of topics, such as understanding what loved ones are going through and how to address different types of mental illness.

Family-to-Family teachers say the class is a wonderful opportunity.

“It’s for the families, friends, anybody that has someone in their household or family with mental illness,” said Cindy Bertucci, NAMI Alger/Marquette local president. “This is definitely a wonderful program for them to come to.”

Classes will be held Wednesdays from March 8 until April 26 at the S.A.I.L. office. To sign up, contact Bertucci before March 2 at (906) 360-7107, or Louise at (906) 235-0231.

NAMI also offers support groups both in-person and on Zoom. In-person meetings are on the second Monday and third Thursday of every month. Zoom meeting dates vary.

