Mobile sauna for rent coming to Dickinson County in March

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A new activity will soon be available in Dickinson County. A mobile sauna is the latest attraction residents can begin renting later this winter. Winters in the U.P. can be long and cold and Kingsford resident Storm Juntti looks to warm yours up, with a mobile sauna.

“I started working on it in November. I hope to have it completed by the end of February, that is the plan,” Juntti said.

Juntti has worked in residential construction for most of his life. He has built saunas before and dreamed of turning it into a business, called Esjay Saunas.

“I wanted to make something for the community as well. It is something they can rent out for the weekend or a day,” Juntti said.

Juntti still works full-time but continues to build the sauna from his driveway during his free time. He said it will cost about $15,000 to build.

“I work on it between two to six hours a day,” Juntti said. “On the weekends I will put a lot of work on it.”

The sauna can be heated between 150 and 210 degrees Fahrenheit.

“You would do about 10 to 15 minutes in the sauna and then go out to the cold bath for two to four minutes. You could probably do that for about three or four rounds,” said Juntti.

Juntti said the sauna and cold bath provide recovery for sore muscles and many find it to be a stress reliever. He adds while he has made strong progress, there is still about a month’s worth of work to do.

“I have the changing room left to do, the exterior door, and then some of the sidings on the outside has to be completed,” Juntti said. “Once that is done, it should be ready to go and hopefully by March the website should be ready to start scheduling.”

Juntti said he is still working on the rental costs and possible delivery fees, but the sauna owner adds he has already received requests to rent the trailer. Juntti posts regular updates on Facebook about construction.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.