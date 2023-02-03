Michiganders expected to bet $53 million on Super Bowl LVII

Michiganders expected to bet $53 million on Super Bowl LVII
Michiganders expected to bet $53 million on Super Bowl LVII
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Super Bowl LVII is less than two weeks away. For many people, their eyes won’t just be on the TV.

Sports betting and gambling are on the rise and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest betting events of the year.

According to Play Michigan, Michiganders are expected to bet $53 million on the Super Bowl. With betting websites and apps, gambling has become even easier for people to put a few dollars on their favorite teams.

“The new demographics that have come out in the last year or so show that today’s gambler is an 18 to 35-year-old white, male, college-educated,” said Michael Burke, with the Michigan Association on Problem Gambling.

While many people play for fun, Burke said he’s seeing more people reach out for help with gambling addictions. He said gambling becomes a problem when it starts impacting other parts of your life.

“If they lose their money, they will go to the ATM machine and pull out more money and gamble with it,” Burke said. “It’s one of the biggest distinctions between a problem and a normal gambler.”

Michigan has created a gambling helpline for people that find themselves needing help with their addiction.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette
M-28 closed between Chocolay Township, Munising
Lawsuit filed on behalf of 16-year-old employee who alleges sexual assault while working at Iron Mountain McDonald’s
Weaver visitation
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
Munising Bay, Alger County, MI.
Munising Bay full of crystal-clear ice
Michigan's official groundhog, Woody the Woodchuck, lives at the Howell Nature Center.
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

Latest News

Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette
M-28 closed between Chocolay Township, Munising
The Mountain View Ice Arena in Iron Mountain was decorated with pink during the event
Kingsford hockey hosts ‘Pink the Rink’ event to raise money for Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation
Image courtesy of Red Jacket Boutique
Houghton-based retailer Red Jacket Boutique to hold Galentine’s event