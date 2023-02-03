‘Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine’ to return for 2nd year

Last year, more than 3,000 people visited the park during the event. This year, 21 professionals from across the Midwest will fly kites from the lake.
One of the kites at Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine in 2022.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular winter activity in Dickinson County will return later this month. “Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine” will return for its second year.

Last year, more than 3,000 people visited the park during the event. This year, 21 professionals from across the Midwest will fly kites from the lake. Organizers have also added a shuttle bus from Bay College. It’s free for anyone attending the event to use.

“We had a traffic jam on North Lake Antoine Road all the way back to M95. We were not expecting that. This year we did add the shuttle busses to make things easier,” said Barbara Kramer, Lake Antoine Park Partners board member.

With the help of 34 vendors, the park partners have raised enough money to make the event free for everyone. Kramer said they are still accepting donations. The event will be on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

