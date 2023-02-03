Kingsford hockey hosts ‘Pink the Rink’ event to raise money for Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation

IRON MOUNTAIN Mich. (WLUC) - The Kingsford hockey team hosted its annual “Pink the Rink” event to help fight cancer.

During Thursday’s game against Negaunee, the Flivvers wore custom pink uniforms, which were auctioned off to help raise money for the Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation.

Attendees were encouraged to wear pink and there were pink-themed raffle prizes. Organizers said cancer impacts almost everyone and it is important to support those fighting against it.

“The funds that are raised tonight go towards what we call ‘Hockey Hugs,’ said Tamara Juul, Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation executive director. “It purchases fleece to be made into blankets for those in treatment.”

Juul said she hopes to raise $2,000 for the foundation this year.

