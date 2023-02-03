Houghton-based retailer Red Jacket Boutique to hold Galentine’s event

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Red Jacket Boutique in Houghton will host a ‘Galentine’s’ event this weekend.

The event will feature several in-store arrivals of new clothing and ‘swag bags’ with a minimum purchase for first arrivals.

“We do an annual Galentine’s event, kind of a fun spin-off of Valentine’s Day,” said Red Jacket Boutique owner Kelsey Perrault. “It’s something for the local ladies to get out, do something different, maybe grab their girlfriends, grab a coffee from downtown and stop in and shop.”

It will also feature a vendor, Making Stuff with Sam, who will be selling cookies and drinkware.

“We typically bring in a different vendor a couple Saturdays a month,” continued Perrault. “Just for something different for our customers.”

Perrault says she started the business in 2017 as an online-only side project, but it grew in popularity and became a full-time job.

The business opened its storefront in late November after requests from the community to establish one.

“We just heard from community members over the years that they were really hopeful that we would open a storefront, somewhere where you could see and feel our items in person,” added Perrault. “That just kind of fueled things along for us to look for a space of our own.”

The Galentine’s event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

