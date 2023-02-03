Escanaba City Council rejects moratorium on cannabis business applications

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The potential addition of more legal marijuana businesses in Escanaba won’t be halted.

The Escanaba City Council voted three to two Thursday night to deny a three-month moratorium on cannabis dispensary applications, approvals and licenses in the city.

On Jan. 13, the Escanaba Planning Commission voted to temporarily pause all incoming marijuana dispensary applications. The commission cited it wanted more time to hear the community’s concerns over adding new dispensaries before the city council made a final decision.

Nearly a month later, the council decided against halting dispensary applications. Councilman Tyler DuBord says marijuana is legal in the state for those over 21, and legal sales do not pose an adverse risk to children in the city.

“I don’t believe this moratorium is necessary and I believe that we could look at opinions and options from the planning commission,” said DuBord. “That is something that can be considered instead of putting out a moratorium.”

Mayor Pro Tem Karen Moore argues the council needs to listen to its constituents, adding some are concerned there are too many dispensaries.

“A moratorium is not a definite thing, it’s for three months,” said Moore. “Just for three months to take a step back and look at it. Why can’t we do that for these people?”

The council unanimously approved a contract Thursday night for City Manager Jim McNeil. McNeil’s position as Escanaba City Manager and Assessor is now official following his appointment on Jan. 19.

