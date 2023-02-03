Eh Winter Experience happening Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the third year in a row, the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) is hosting its Eh Winter Experience fundraiser at the South Trails in Marquette.

It starts at nine Saturday morning. This event is being presented by Embers Credit Union. NTN Community Outreach Coordinator Jeni Kilpela said that the money raised will towards the trails.

“So, it goes to helping us groom and operate. You know the snowmobiles cost money to maintain,” said Kilpela. “So, we pay for the gas we pay for the insurance, mostly just maintaining the trails year-round so it’s not just winter.”

Saturday’s event will feature snow biking, snowshoeing, and back-country skiing. Bikers will get an enduro-styled event with three downhill-timed sections. Kilpela also expressed that the volunteer groomers have been amazing.

“The trail system is all ready to go for the races, we just have a multitude of volunteers who all help make it happen,” said Kilpela. “There are so many people who groom the snow bike trails system.”

Race Director Nick Dobbs said keeping the trails groomed attracts tourism.

“So that brings in a lot of people renting hotel rooms saying at Rippling River campground and going to the restaurants,” said Dobbs. “Going to the shops to pick up new stuff for their bike or whatever they forgot. So, it’s big for the community, and it’s big for the business in town.”

Dobbs also said 60 percent of their past attendees are from out of state. He also says Saturday is going to be a bit warmer.

“The weather is going to be pretty perfect it’s pretty cold and blistery right now which is good for setting up the trails but on Saturday,” said Dobbs.

Organizers stated that there are 30 spots open and if you’re interested you can click here.

