Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation donates 3 new EKG machines to Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - New state-of-the-art medical technology is in Dickinson County. Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson received a donation for three brand new EKG machines.

The old EKG machines are nearly 18 years old. They still function correctly, but medical technology has changed drastically in two decades.

“Having these new carts, they are state-of-the-art technology. They provide the highest quality, fastest EKG ever,” said David Alexa, Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson manager of imaging services.

The Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation donated three brand new EKG machines to the hospital. The total donation was worth $50,000. The foundation is funded through community events, like “Pink the Rink.”

“A lot of our community members are really passionate about quality health care,” said Tamara Juul, Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation executive director. “The hospital’s foundation funds projects and programs on-site in the facility, but also throughout the community,”

The hospital performs about 8,000 EKG tests annually. It is a very simple procedure, but important in determining if you have a healthy heart.

“An EKG is an electric cardiogram. The cart itself will measure electrical signals from the heart. It would help diagnose certain conditions like AFIB, heart attack, heart valve disease, or effusions,” Alexa said.

Alexa said in addition to technological improvements, the new carts are more organized and extremely user-friendly.

“It is also very easy to clean and the ergonomics of it with the adjustable height, the mobility, and the increased security to protect our patient’s information,” Alexa said.

Alexa said the EKG results still print out, but will eventually become completely digital.

