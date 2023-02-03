City of Hancock requests community feedback on proposed museum creation

The city of Hancock is requesting community feedback via a survey on the proposed creation of a...
The city of Hancock is requesting community feedback via a survey on the proposed creation of a historical museum in the city hall's garage space.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Hancock is looking to establish a museum in the city hall’s garage space, once the original fire hall.

According to Hancock Planning Commission member Steve Walton, the idea to create a museum isn’t new.

“It’s has been a long-standing hope to have a museum for the city of Hancock,” said Walton. “And the late Deb Mann had tried recently to get a grant to renovate the ground floor of city hall into such a museum. Of course, with her passing, I’ll be taking it on.”

In a survey, the city asked residents to submit feedback on the idea.

Walton says they received over two dozen responses in the first 24 hours.

Given the positive feedback, he also says they will first try to re-establish the Houghton Historical Commission.

“We’ll have some meetings on brainstorming on what to do with the space, probably in March,” continued Walton. “We’ll do some basic renovation downstairs, clean it up, paint the walls, things like that over the winter and hopefully start installing some things in the early summer, hopefully in time for Bridgfest.”

While the plan is to build the museum in this space, it is not set in stone.

Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock said they are still open to alternative locations.

“There is the possibility moving forward that if, during our feedback process and community input, somebody has a location, the historical committee would definitely be looking at that,” said Babcock.

Babcock said while the garage space could become home to the museum, city hall would remain the polling location for the first precinct.

For now, the city is still accepting community feedback. To fill out the survey, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit filed on behalf of 16-year-old employee who alleges sexual assault while working at Iron Mountain McDonald’s
The Weaver family.
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers
The Rampage Room, courtesy of Myles Moncalieri.
Rage room to open in Marquette this spring
The scene of an apartment fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee, Wis., January 24, 2023.
Update: Man killed in Marinette County apartment fire identified
Escanaba JR/SR High School
Escanaba Area Public Schools shows support for Weaver family

Latest News

The Mountain View Ice Arena in Iron Mountain was decorated with pink during the event
Kingsford hockey hosts ‘Pink the Rink’ event to raise money for Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation
Image courtesy of Red Jacket Boutique
Houghton-based retailer Red Jacket Boutique to hold Galentine’s event
The sauna is heated by a wood burning stove
Mobile sauna for rent coming to Dickinson County in March
The City of Hancock is looking to establish a historical museum in the city hall’s garage...
Hancock seeks to create museum