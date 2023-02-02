You can try luging at Lucy Hill during Heikki Lunta Winter Festival

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heikki Lunta Winter Festival coverage continues on Thursday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today.

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta take the show on the road to Lucy Hill in Negaunee to catch up with the Upper Peninsula Luge Club, and to try the sport out for themselves.

But first, stories of the day.

It’s Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter.

But the joke’s on you, Phil. Upper Michigan was going to have an extended winter, anyway.

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Lucy Hill to share stories of the day, including Groundhog Day, a beautiful sight in Munising, and the Big Freeze Fishing Derby.

And here in Negaunee, winter is celebrated with the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival.

The UP Luge Club is opening up Lucy Hill, the only natural luge track in North America, to the public on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Tia and Pavlina chat with Robb Cookman and Lisa Thompson about the club and what it takes to become a luger.

They say nearly anyone can try the sport, regardless of age or experience.

The UP Luge Club is open to people of all ages and abilities. You can learn more at upluge.org.

Don’t worry about going too fast, beginner sliders will start near the bottom of the hill and may reach 10 mph.

You can try the sport on Friday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. or on Saturday, February 4 from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m. You must pre-register at upluge.org. You do not need your own equipment.

What to know before trying luging at Lucy Hill during Heikki Lunta. You can register for a spot at upluge.org.

And finally, Tia and Pavlina take turns sliding down the track.

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta try luging at Lucy Hill.

Competitive racers with the Upper Peninsula Luge Club that make up the US Natural Track Luge Team are in Italy right now competing right now in the World Cup Circuit.

Lucy Hill will welcome luge teams from all over the world for a race on Saturday, February 25 at 6:00 p.m.

Robb Cookman says his club is still looking for sponsors for the event. You can email uplugeclub@gmail.com to learn more about sponsorship or volunteering for the club.

You can see a full list of Heikki Lunta festivities at forgenegaunee.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

