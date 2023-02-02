Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning.

With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.

Her Pennsylvania counterpart, Punxsutawney Phil, did see his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter. Phil’s accuracy rate is 38%, while Woody’s is 67%.

This year marks Woody’s 25th annual prediction at the Howell Nature Center.

