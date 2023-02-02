UP road association holds day 1 of annual winter meeting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Road commissions across the U.P. met Thursday afternoon for their annual winter meeting.

They covered topics ranging from electric vehicles to how commissions can protect monarch butterflies.

The Michigan Department of Transportation also provided road updates for the coming year. The Marquette County Road Commission’s Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said this is an opportune time to learn more from other counties.

“It’s a chance for everybody to get on the same page. It’s a chance for us road commissions to talk about issues and topics that are affecting all of us and how we’re going to deal with these issues as they continue here in the future,” he said.

Commissions will meet again Friday morning during which U.P. legislators will visit to hear concerns.

